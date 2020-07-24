Judge Says Fed Agents Can't Arrest Portland Legal Observers

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has ordered agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service to stop targeting journalists and legal observers at protests against police in Portland. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, who previously granted a similar restriction against conduct by local authorities, granted a temporary restraining order against the federal agents on Thursday, saying any violation of the order would be treated as a clear violation of constitutional rights, meaning the offending officers would not be subject to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that often shields agents from being held legally liable for misconduct....

