Steelworker Says She Was Fired, Bullied For Being Trans

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A transgender employee of AK Steel has leveled a lawsuit against the manufacturer in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging she was harassed and fired because of her transition three years ago. Alyssa Lawson, who worked for AK Steel for two decades before she was let go, told the court Thursday that colleagues had written discriminatory graffiti about her in the bathroom, locked her out of her locker, spit in her drink and bullied her in other ways since she transitioned in 2017. Her supervisor looked the other way while she was harassed, and disciplined her for minor infractions or things she didn't...

