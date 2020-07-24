Don't Miss It: Simpson, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher, Latham & Watkins and Jones Day. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Simpson Thacher Steers Strategic Partners' $3.75B Secondaries Fund Strategic Partners, Blackstone's secondary and fund solutions arm, raised $3.75 billion for an infrastructure secondaries fund that the investment giant said is the largest of its kind, with help from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Strategic Partners Infrastructure III LP and its related entities, which are together known as SP...

