Green Thumb Wins TRO In Arkansas Dispensary License Fight

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries notched an early win in its lawsuit over Arkansas' decision to award a medical marijuana dispensary license to a competing applicant after a state court judge granted it a temporary restraining order against the award. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Mary McGowan sided with Green Thumb on Wednesday, a day after it filed a lawsuit complaining that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission had ignored its own rules limiting the amount of dispensary licenses a business can hold when it awarded a second license to Native Green Wellness Center. The temporary restraining order requires the commission to...

