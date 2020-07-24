Pepperidge Farm Can't Escape Whistleblower's Roach Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court ruled late Thursday that Pepperidge Farm Inc. cannot escape a whistleblower's claim that the company suspended and demoted her after she raised concerns about a cockroach infestation that she believed violated several federal regulations. Ruling on the baked goods giant's motion to dismiss, the Tampa district court trimmed several discrimination and retaliation claims in the suit, but it gave Stephanie Dickens an opportunity to fix pleading deficiencies and, more significantly, allowed her primary retaliation claim brought under the Florida Private Whistleblower Act to move forward. "The judge in this case did a great job of succinctly describing...

