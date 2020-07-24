FDIC Eases Banks' Hiring Rules For Minor Criminal Offenses

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday approved a new rule easing some requirements for people with minor criminal records who apply to work at banks, including expanding the scope of offenses that don't require written consent from the agency. Under the new rule, certain restrictions will be eased for people who have to apply for the agency's consent. All offenses that have been expunged or sealed will no longer require an application, and applicants with two — rather than just one — minor crimes on record will qualify for the de minimis exception. FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a...

