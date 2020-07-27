Former Fla. Acid Plant Owner To Pay $550K Over Emissions

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The former owner of sulfuric acid plants in Florida will pay $550,000 to settle federal prosecutors' allegations that it violated Clean Air Act requirements that could have forced it to install emissions controls when it increased capacity and sulfur dioxide emissions at its facilities. CF Industries Inc. had been accused on Friday of underplaying the impact of modifications it made to its plants that would have triggered additional regulatory oversight and controls in the mid-2000s. The company sold the plants in 2014, which have since been shuttered. The two sulfuric acid plants were part of a phosphate fertilizer facility in Plant...

