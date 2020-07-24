Ethics Attys Back Texas Bar Dues Requirement At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A group of attorneys specializing in legal ethics told the Fifth Circuit on Friday that a requirement that lawyers pay dues to the State Bar of Texas doesn't violate their rights, pushing back against a challenge that was recently backed by the Lone Star State's attorney general. Texas attorneys Charles Herring Jr., James M. McCormack, Amon Burton, Gaines West and Robert P. Schuwerk took aim at the challengers' contention that the bar dues requirement violates their First Amendment rights because the funds are in some cases spent on political activities they don't agree with. The amici said a 1990 decision by...

