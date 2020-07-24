Dairy Co-Op Can't Duck Antitrust Suit Over Dean Foods Deal

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court on Friday rejected a bid by Dairy Farmers of America to escape a suit from Food Lion LLC targeting its acquisition of three processing facilities from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods in part of a much larger deal. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles issued an order denying DFA's motion to dismiss the suit from Food Lion and a regional dairy cooperative challenging DFA's purchase of facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina from Dean Foods. The plants were part of a broader $433 million deal between DFA and Dean Foods that the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust...

