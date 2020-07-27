Aquarium Supplier Admits Unlawful Harvest Of Reef Species

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican man admitted to violating federal laws banning the illegal trafficking of wildlife by personally harvesting about $15,000 worth of protected reef species to be sold off-island. Juan Pablo Castro-Torres, also known as Paoly, pled guilty Friday to two felony violations of the Lacey Act, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Castro-Torres admitted he gathered marine invertebrates, such as ricordea, for an island aquarium store. The collections were then sold in the mainland United States and other countries for use in "high-end saltwater aquariums," the government said. Under Puerto Rican law, it is illegal to harvest...

