Remote Working Creates Market Risks, Financial Body Warns

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 4:15 PM BST) -- Teleworking regimes adopted by the finance industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could threaten the security of confidential information and the tracking of suspicious trades, a body tasked with overseeing Britain's fixed income, currencies and commodities markets said Monday. The FICC Markets Standards Board — which provides guidance for the markets, known as FICC — has published research showing that remote working under the coronavirus lockdown could damage the security of the sector. The board has created a so-called risk register — a document listing all potential problems arising from teleworking — to help firms protect the integrity of the fixed income, currency and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS