FCA Launches Updated Financial Services Register

Law360, London (July 27, 2020, 5:48 PM BST) -- The City watchdog said on Monday that it has launched a redesign of its program to help consumers get better at navigating financial services companies and protect themselves from scams. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has revamped its financial services register — a program that allows potential shoppers to see a full list of the finance companies that have the watchdog's tick of approval. "The financial services register is an important tool for both the consumers and firms who use it," Jonathan Davidson, the FCA's executive director of supervision, retail and authorizations, said. "These changes will make it easier for users...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS