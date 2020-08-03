Sen. Hawley's Lonely Stand On Roe v. Wade Litmus Test

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Republican senator has announced he'll follow his own formal litmus test on abortion for U.S. Supreme Court nominees, promising to vote against any pick who has not "explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided," but leading conservative activists have denounced his approach. Sen. Josh Hawley said the GOP needs to deliver on its promises to conservative Christians who faithfully support the party foremost in hopes of rolling back abortion protections. The freshman Missouri senator lamented that Republican appointees have so far failed to undo the 47-year-old abortion precedent set almost seven years before the senator's birth. Sen. Josh...

