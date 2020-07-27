Longtime Texas State Judge Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Justice David L. Bridges, the longest-serving member of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, was killed by a suspected drunken driver Saturday night, shocking Texas judges and lawyers who described him as a fair and even-keeled judge who never tired of the court's work. Justice Bridges had served in his role for 24 years. Police said he was driving on the interstate around 9:30 p.m. about 35 miles northeast of Dallas when his vehicle was hit by a car being driven in the wrong direction by a 32-year-old woman who appeared to be intoxicated. The judge was pronounced dead at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS