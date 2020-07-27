Mine Owned By W.Va. Gov. Flouted Water Permits, Court Rules

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia coal company led by the state's governor broke environmental laws when it let more selenium into local waterways than is allowed under its permits, a federal court ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David A. Faber mostly granted summary judgment to four environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, in their suit seeking to hold Bluestone Coal Corp. accountable for violations of its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act permits at its Red Fox Surface Mine, in violation of the Clean Water Act. The court held Monday that "there is no genuine issue of material...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS