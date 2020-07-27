Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mine Owned By W.Va. Gov. Flouted Water Permits, Court Rules

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia coal company led by the state's governor broke environmental laws when it let more selenium into local waterways than is allowed under its permits, a federal court ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge David A. Faber mostly granted summary judgment to four environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, in their suit seeking to hold Bluestone Coal Corp. accountable for violations of its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act permits at its Red Fox Surface Mine, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The court held Monday that "there is no genuine issue of material...

