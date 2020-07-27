US Marshals Service Beats Ex-Clerk's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday rejected a suit alleging the U.S. Marshals Service violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a clerk whose traumatic brain injury limits her comprehension, citing "overwhelming evidence" the clerk's work wasn't up to snuff. U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow granted the U.S. Department of Justice summary judgment on Sandy Norman's disability bias lawsuit, buying the DOJ's claims it fired her because she couldn't grasp the job despite months of painstaking instruction. "From complaints about inmates not being produced for court, to calls and emails repeatedly going ignored and other criminal clerks stepping in to 'stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS