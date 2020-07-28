Fla. Court OKs $14M Deal In FTC Telemarketing Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge entered a $13.9 million consent judgment Monday against a group of Florida telemarketing companies and their operators, whom the Federal Trade Commission accused of scamming consumers with deceptive robocalls and false promises to reduce the interest rates on their credit cards. The order, approved by Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, resolves all of the FTC's claims in a June 2019 suit that charged Raymond Gonzalez, Carlos S. Guerrero, Joshua Hernandez and 11 companies with violating the FTC Act and the FTC's Telemarketing Sales Rule. It bans the defendants, whom the FTC said jointly operated first...

