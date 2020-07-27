Debevoise, Perkins Coie Rep Portland Moms Suing Feds

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Perkins Coie LLP are representing Don't Shoot Portland and Wall of Moms, organizations protesting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, in a lawsuit alleging the federal government is violating their constitutional rights by responding to peaceful protests with violence. Naming six federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the two organizations and five individual women allege in a complaint filed in D.C. federal court Monday that the Trump administration's "Operation Diligent Valor," which has been underway in Portland since July 4, violates their First, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights. "Federal agents — dressed in...

