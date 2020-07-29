Littler Atty Among Those Charged In Portland Protests

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A labor and employment associate at Littler Mendelson PC was arrested during protests over police brutality outside Portland's federal courthouse and charged with creating a disturbance. Zachary Duffly's photo from a cached Littler profile, left, and the mugshot from his July 21 arrest, right. Zachary Duffly was one of 18 protesters arrested on July 21 at a protest at Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. He's facing one count of disorderly conduct on federal property, according to a criminal information filed in Oregon federal court. The firm declined to comment or confirm Duffly is still...

