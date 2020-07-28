UK Targets Africa's 'Unbanked' Market With Fintech Drive

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 2:58 PM BST) -- Britain has rolled out a financial technology program designed to improve trade with emerging markets and provide locals in those countries with better access to financial services, the international trade ministry has said. The Tech for Growth scheme, drawn up to enhance the role of technology in widening access to finance, will be piloted across Africa, the Department for International Trade said on Monday. South East Asia and Latin America could be next in line to benefit from the project. Financial exclusion rates are considered to be high in sub-Saharan Africa. About 60% of adults in the region are unable to use...

