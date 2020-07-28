EIOPA Urges Insurers To Comply With Solvency II Deadlines

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 11:10 PM BST) -- Insurers should now be in a position to fully comply with Solvency II reporting deadlines, Europe's insurance watchdog said, bringing to an end a period of flexibility introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority also asked national regulators on Monday to submit their reports from companies no more than two weeks after receiving them. The watchdog said in March that regulators should offer "operational relief" to insurers struggling with administrative work during the COVID-19 pandemic and allow for delays in reporting. Insurers and reinsurers are required to report quarterly their capital position under the Solvency II...

