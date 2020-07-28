US Atty Confirmed To Federal Bench In La.

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana is set to become a federal judge in the district after a Senate confirmation vote Tuesday that saw Republicans joined by just two Democrats after questions were raised about the nominee's statements on voter fraud, immigration and sentencing. David C. Joseph, 43, will become a judge after a varied legal career with the U.S. Army, a federal banking regulator, the federal prosecutor's office and two law firms. Most Democrats opposed his confirmation after asking him about his comments on voter fraud around the 2018 midterm elections, criminal sentencing and a pathway to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS