NRC Flubbed Fla. Nuke Plant Relicensing, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit to nix the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's renewal of licenses for the Turkey Point nuclear power plant near Miami, arguing that the agency botched its review of the environmental impacts of extending the plant's life. NRC staff in December approved 20-year license renewals for the two nuclear reactors at the NextEra Energy Inc. plant that will authorize them operating until 2052 and 2053, respectively. But the Natural Resources Defense Council, Friends of the Earth and Miami Waterkeeper claim that the authorization is based on inadequate reviews of both the long-term environmental impacts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS