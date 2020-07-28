Noted Atty Ripped By Judge For Interrupting, Blames Zoom

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Prominent white-collar defense attorney Abbe Lowell was chastised by a Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday for repeatedly interrupting her during a Zoom hearing, prompting the lawyer to apologize and blame delays caused by the videoconference platform. The lively exchange between Lowell and U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani occurred during a nearly two-and-a-half-hour injunction hearing in which the Winston & Strawn LLP lawyer and others sought the release of a former Green Beret, Michael Taylor, and his son Peter who are fighting extradition to Japan for allegedly helping disgraced Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail. During a back and forth about the application of Japanese law to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS