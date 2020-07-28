FERC Reg Changes Create New Hurdles For Renewables

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In an order issued at its July open meeting, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved revisions to its regulations implementing Sections 201 and 210 of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978, or PURPA. Over the course of the nearly 400 pages of its July 16 order, the commission sets in motion comprehensive changes to its PURPA regulations, including regulations governing the certification of qualifying small power production facilities and cogeneration facilities. The approved revisions include: Allowing states to require variable avoided cost energy rates in contracts with small power qualifying facilities, or QFs; Allowing the use of competitive market...

