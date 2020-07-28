Arthrex Sends Axed Mystery Shopper Patent Back To PTAB

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday gave Fall Line Patents a second chance to prove that its mystery shopper tracking patent isn't invalid based on the court's Arthrex decision, while also refusing to take up who counts as an interested party. The Federal Circuit's nonprecedential opinion focused largely on appealing "real parties in interest" findings and how the constitutional defect identified in Arthrex should be remedied, but the upshot for Fall Line is that it will get a rehearing at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where Unified Patents had previously proved that several patent claims were invalid. In Arthrex, the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS