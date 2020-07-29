Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Actelion Spinoff's Patent Term Bid

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has refused to revisit its decision that a company spun off from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. when it was purchased by Johnson & Johnson can't get 99 days added to the term of a patent to make up for delays at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In a nonprecedential order Tuesday, the full appeals court denied a petition for rehearing filed by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., in which it argued that a panel in May wrongly ruled that it was not entitled to add an extra 99 days to a 311-day patent term, as the drugmaker requested....

