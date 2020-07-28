DEA Can't Keep 9th Circ. Out Of Pot Study Fight, Doctor Says

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana researcher has pushed back on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's argument that the Ninth Circuit can't weigh in on its refusal to reschedule marijuana, saying there's nothing keeping the court out of the fight. Dr. Suzanne Sisley, a psychiatrist who studies the use of medical marijuana to treat conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, told the appellate court Monday that she isn't obligated to exhaust all administrative remedies before she shows up at the court's doorstep. There's nothing about the Controlled Substances Act that requires Sisley to do more to get the DEA's decision overturned, she said. Actually, the...

