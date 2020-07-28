Fennemore Craig Merges With Calif. Firm Dowling Aaron

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Arizona-based Fennemore Craig PC and California law firm Dowling Aaron voted to approve a merger between the two midsize firms, creating a 180-lawyer practice with 10 offices across the U.S., the firms announced Tuesday. The combination, which will be effective Oct. 1, brings together Fennemore Craig's six offices in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada with Dowling Aaron's four offices in California. Fennemore Craig's CEO James Goodnow, who will remain as chief executive of the combined firm, told Law360 that the move combines the two firms' strengths in agricultural and environmental areas, allowing them to better serve clients in the long-run. "We have tremendous...

