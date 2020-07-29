Seismic Tests Hurt Whale More Than Thought, Enviros Say

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Seismic testing and other oil- and gas-related activities in Alaska must be stopped because new data shows a species of whale that is already at the brink of extinction is declining at a much faster clip than previously thought, environmentalists have told an Alaska federal court. The Center for Biological Diversity and Cook Inletkeeper told the court Monday that the National Marine Fisheries Service should not have approved a plan for Hilcorp Alaska LLC that allows for the incidental killing or harassment of the Cook Inlet beluga whale because the species is already hanging on by a thread. They said a recent...

