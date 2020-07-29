Cadwalader Reverses Coronavirus Pay Cuts

Aebra Coe By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

New York-headquartered Cadwalader said Wednesday it is reversing attorney and staff pay cuts it instituted in March. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP said Wednesday that it is rewinding attorney and staff pay reductions it instituted in March, saying the firm is currently "in a strong position" to withstand the coronavirus crisis.In a firmwide letter obtained by Law360, Cadwalader managing partner Patrick Quinn announced the return to previous pay levels, saying that while some practice areas have seen a decline in work, others are busy and are in fact "even busier than we projected before we knew about the virus."The austerity measures, which were announced at the end of March, included delays in partner and senior counsel distributions, a 25% pay reduction for legal staff and senior staff earning more than $100,000 a year, and a 10% reduction in pay for nonsenior administrative staff.Pay for associates, special counsel, counsel, senior attorneys, staff attorneys, paralegals and administrative staff will be returned to previous levels on Aug. 1, Quinn said in the letter Wednesday. And, on a phone call, he said he is "confident" partner distributions will also resume going forward."We will continue to monitor the impact of the crisis, and make decisions in the weeks and months to come that are in the best interests of our firm, our people and our clients," Quinn said in the letter. "As we said back in March, we will get through this together, caring about each other and taking care of each other."At the time the pay cuts were announced in March, the firm said that the measures were aimed at proactively addressing the potential economic impacts of the pandemic so that the firm could preserve jobs.When asked Wednesday morning if any layoffs have occurred, Quinn said they have not. The firm did offer voluntary retirement packages to legal secretaries though, he noted."Our goal continues to be to preserve jobs and preserve our ability to take advantage of the recovery," he said.The firm steered a record-breaking $4 billion initial public offering on July 22 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., a blank-check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman.Cadwalader is among several other firms that have walked back pay cuts this summer after instituting them in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.On July 15, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner said it was reducing previously announced pay cuts that impacted all employees of the firm earning more than $40,000 from 15% to 7.5%, while at the same time announcing it would lay off a "very small proportion" of its workforce.And, according to a report by the American Lawyer, Lowenstein Sandler and Cozen O'Connor have resumed partner distributions after freezing them early on in the pandemic. Munck Wilson Mandala has returned to normal pay levels after cuts for partners, associates, and exempt directors and managers earlier this year.--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.