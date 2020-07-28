Calif. Bar Exam Pass Score Must Drop Retroactively: Letter

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:53 PM EDT) -- More than 400 lawyers, law professors and law students, including California Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Mark Stone, have urged the California Supreme Court to retroactively lower the Golden State's bar exam passing score for the February 2020 exam, according to a Monday letter to the court. The high court announced July 16 that it would permanently lower the passing score for the California Bar Exam from 1440 to 1390. The letter's authors said Monday that they applaud that decision, which lowers the pass score "to a more reasonable standard, thus bringing California in line with more of our sister states."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS