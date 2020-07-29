3 Firms Drive Go-Private Deal Valuing Italy's IMA At €3B

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- BC Partners is teaming up with one of the primary shareholders of IMA SpA to take the machine manufacturer private in a deal that values the Italian company at €2.93 billion ($3.45 billion) and is guided by Kirkland & Ellis, White & Case and NCTM Studio Legale, according to a Wednesday statement. The agreement sees funds advised by BC Partners LLP acquiring a roughly 20% stake in IMA from SOFIMA Società Finanziaria Macchine Automatiche SpA, according to the statement. Formed in 1961 and based in Bologna, Italy, IMA makes automatic machines that process and package pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tobacco, tea and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS