Latham, Skadden Steer Tax Software Firm Vertex's $402M IPO

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Tax software provider Vertex Inc. went public Wednesday after raising $402 million in an initial public offering that priced well above its range, steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Vertex sold 21.15 million Class A shares priced at $19 each late Tuesday night, raising $401.85 million. The company originally planned to price its shares between $14 to $16, a range that would have generated $317.25 million at midpoint. Investors jumped on the offering, sending Vertex shares up $4.92 or 25.9%, to $23.92, in debut trading Wednesday afternoon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS