Courts Face Tough Calls As Delayed Trials Pile Up

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- As they reopen physical courtrooms to clear case backlogs, courts face numerous challenges, including finding funds for health safety measures and selecting jurors during a pandemic that has many staying at home, a judicial leader said Wednesday. As courts adapt to conducting a portion of their business virtually, they are also figuring out how they can begin to conduct in-person jury trials and other court business that has largely been postponed during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, said Elizabeth Lang Miers, a retired Texas appeals court justice who serves as chair of the American Bar Association's judicial division....

