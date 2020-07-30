Bank Groups Caution OCC Not To Rush Out Payments Charter

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A coalition of banking trade associations has asked the OCC to be cautious and transparent as it considers a recently floated national payments charter, adding that they would oppose a narrowly tailored charter. Seven associations, including the American Bankers Association, the Bank Policy Institute and The Clearing House, highlighted concerns with the implementation of a payments charter in a Wednesday letter to acting Comptroller Brian Brooks of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The groups said such a charter could "induce serious risks that would undermine the valuable role that national banks play in our dynamic economy," and urged the agency to...

