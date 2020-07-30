Parties Split As Sens. Advance Court Picks For Ill., Va., Mich.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced six district court nominees to the chamber's floor, teeing up final confirmation votes for a Virginia nominee, a Michigan pick and a negotiated bipartisan package of four Illinois selections that split both parties. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was the only Democrat to join Republicans in supporting some nominees for his state following a negotiated process that allows the president's party to pick three judges while the other party picks one. His fellow Illinois Democrat, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, is not on the Judiciary Committee but previously expressed support for the package of nominees. Progressives have criticized...

