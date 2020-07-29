Dems Fight EEOC Plan To Curb Union Work On 'Official Time'

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A massive coalition of House Democrats pressed the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday to abandon a controversial proposal that would limit federal sector union officials' ability to spend time on workplace complaints while on the clock. In a letter signed by 185 lawmakers, the Democrats said the plan to carve out union representatives from the "official time" rule — which gives federal employees time during their shift to work on equal employment opportunity cases — upends decades of precedent and would hinder that process. "The proposed rule, because it would exclude union representatives from the official time requirement, would...

