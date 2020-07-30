Ex-Lawmaker Sentenced To 2 Years In Pot Bribery Scheme

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former member of Maryland's House of Delegates was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes to support the expansion of the state's number of medical marijuana licenses, among other favors. Cheryl Diane Glenn, who represented parts of Baltimore, received $33,750 in 2018 and early 2019 for votes on medical marijuana, liquor licensing and opioid policy, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.. "We expect our elected officials to serve the public, not to use their positions of authority to line their own pockets," said U.S. Attorney...

