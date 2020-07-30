Minn. High Court Says Unpaid Interns Protected By Bias Law

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court revived a suit alleging a psychologist sexually harassed an intern and subjected her to racist language, reversing a trial judge's finding that the state's anti-bias law only covers paid employees. Justice Anne K. McKeig, writing for the court in a 4-2 decision addressing an issue of first impression, said Wednesday that Minnesota's Human Rights Act specifies that it should be interpreted expansively. In light of this mandate, courts should weigh a variety of factors to determine whether the law covers a particular situation, without giving any single point too much weight, she concluded. "While compensation may be a...

