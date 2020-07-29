Ginsburg Hospitalized For 'Minimally Invasive' Stent Revision

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a New York City hospital after a "minimally invasive" procedure to fix a stent, according to a high court statement Wednesday that said the 87-year-old justice and liver cancer patient expects to be discharged by the weekend. Justice Ginsburg is at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where doctors on Wednesday performed a nonsurgical procedure to revise a bile duct stent placed last fall, the court said. "According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS