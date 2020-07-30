BoE Picks Accenture To Update UK's Payments System

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 1:48 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said Thursday it has appointed professional services firm Accenture plc to help upgrade the U.K.'s £685 billlion-a-day ($891 billion) payments system with new digital technology. The Bank of England said it awarded the Irish-based firm the the contract, worth £150 million, after a public procurement process. The contract is to upgrade and improve the so-called Real Time Gross Settlement service, or RTGS, which is the platform that holds sterling cash balances for all U.K. banks. "The Renewal Programme is a key priority not just for the bank but also the wider U.K. payments industry," said Victoria Cleland,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS