Ex-Unaoil Exec Gets 3 Years For Iraq Bribery Conviction

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 3:06 PM BST) -- A London judge sentenced a former Unaoil manager to three years in prison on Thursday for his role bribing an Iraqi official for lucrative oil contracts after the fall of Saddam Hussein. Serious Fraud Office Director Lisa Osofsky said in a statement that the "greed and callous" crimes of former Unaoil manager Stephen Whiteley, who was sentenced to three years on Thursday, and his co-conspirators had undermined Britain on the world stage. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Stephen Whiteley played a "subordinate" but important part of a conspiracy to pay bribes to corrupt the tendering process for a contract to...

