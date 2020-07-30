Lucky Brand's Quick-Fire Ch. 11 Sale Plan Can Move Forward

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Apparel retailer Lucky Brand Dungarees LLC received court approval Thursday in Delaware for a plan to sell its assets on a shortened timeline, clearing the way for an expedited process that will close by mid-August. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Christina M. Craige of Latham & Watkins LLP told the bankruptcy court that the proposed bidding procedures, including the rapid timeline and bid protections for stalking horse bidder SPARC Group, were necessary to maximize the value of the company's assets. "We realize it's expedited … but we truly are in unprecedented times," Craige told the court. "We believe that under...

