'Money Talks': Breaking Barriers For Female Attys Of Color

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Female attorneys of color who spoke on a virtual panel at the American Bar Association's annual meeting Thursday want law firms to know that the best way to promote diversity and inclusion among their ranks is to put their money where their mouth is. Former U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Mari Carmen Aponte shared a story about her first appearance in court as a young attorney. Speakers on an American Bar Association panel Thursday titled "The Paucity of Women of Color in the Legal Profession and Its Impact on the Administration of Justice" included (clockwise, top row from left) Dorothy Capers, general counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS