Be 'True To Yourself': Female Attys Say It's Time To Speak Up

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Despite the growing movement toward diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, female lawyers speaking at a New York City Bar Association panel said they are still facing some of the same obstacles they encountered years go, but this time they are speaking up about them. "When someone cracks a joke that isn't really funny, ... whether it's a racist joke or a sexist joke, whatever it is, calling them out on it," Anita Bowen, partner at Fabiani Cohen & Hall LLP, said at the Thursday panel. As a woman, especially a woman of color, Bowen said she would often be mistaken...

