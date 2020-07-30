Nonprofits Pushing For Family Release Can't Join Flores Case

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday thwarted nonprofits' attempt to join a long-running class action defending the rights of detained migrant children, finding that the children's current attorney has offered "more than adequate representation" despite the nonprofits' claims. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said the nonprofit attorneys' criticisms of lead counsel Peter Schey regarding his support for giving detained parents a choice to separate from their children or waive their kids' rights to release "boil down to a disagreement on litigation strategy." "Given the history of this litigation and the remarkable results of class counsel's advocacy from the inception of this action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS