FDA Warns Sellers About Unapproved Hangover Remedies

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to seven companies that sell supplements marketed as hangover cures, saying the products are drugs that have not been approved for sale by the agency. The FDA announced on Wednesday that it had sent the letters to Double Wood LLC; Ebnsol Inc.; Vita Heaven LLC, which does business as Hangover Heaven; Happy Hour Vitamins; LES Labs; Mind, Body & Coal LLC and Purple Biosciences LLC. The letters are dated July 23. "Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers could potentially harm consumers, especially young adults," Steven Tave,...

