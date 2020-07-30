UK Antitrust Agency Rethinking 'Overly Generous' Leniency

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust enforcer wants to halve the maximum benefits available to companies that report certain kinds of anticompetitive conduct that the agency already knows about, warning Thursday that the current protection from punishment "vastly reduces" its ability to impose fines and deter such activity. The Competition and Markets Authority invited comment on a proposed addendum to its leniency guidance specifically related to companies reporting resale price maintenance, in which suppliers and resellers agree on how much a good will be resold for. Under the proposal, so-called Type B applicants who are the first to disclose a cartel into which the CMA...

