Juul Seeks FDA Approval To Market E-Cigarettes

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs has submitted a premarket tobacco product application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for its e-cigarettes, more than a month ahead of the FDA's deadline for applications, the company announced Thursday. The application comes in the wake of the FDA announcing it was making enforcement of its new rules about e-cigarettes a top priority and would be cracking down on makers who sold products without FDA approval, or marketed them to children. Juul said Thursday that its application includes a "scientific foundation" for the FDA to judge the e-cigarettes with respect to the risks and benefits, with...

